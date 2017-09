May 5 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp, Canada’s biggest life insurer, reported a 45 percent jump in first-quarter earnings, boosted by strong sales in Asia and gains from interest rate movements.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$1.05 billion ($817 million), or 51 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$723 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, a year ago. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)