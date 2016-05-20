FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manulife US REIT debuts in Singapore slightly below IPO price
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 20, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Manulife US REIT debuts in Singapore slightly below IPO price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 20 (Reuters) - Units in newly listed real estate investment trust Manulife US REIT opened on Friday in Singapore at $0.82, slightly below their offer price in a $519.2 million sale, the city-state’s biggest initial public offering in almost two years.

The IPO was priced at $0.83 per unit. The asset is priced in U.S. dollars, though listed in Singapore.

The listing of the REIT, whose sponsor is a part of life insurer Manulife Financial Corp, is Singapore’s biggest since the $611 million debut of Accordia Golf Trust in July 2014.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has been facing a dearth of IPOs, hurt by weak market sentiment. Funds raised through IPOs and reverse takeovers on the SGX’s main board totalled S$276 million ($200 million) in 2015, compared with S$3.18 billion the previous year.

At 0622 GMT, units of Manulife US REIT, comprising three office properties in the United States, were trading at $0.79. The broader market was up nearly 0.75 percent.

$1 = 1.3782 Singapore dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
