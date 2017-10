TORONTO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp , Canada’s largest life insurer, said on Wednesday it has acquired financial planning firm Welling West Financial Services from National Bank of Canada, the nation’s No. 6 bank.

The deal adds 39 financial advisers and about C$900 million in assets under administration to Manulife Securities, the Canadian dealer arm of the insurance company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.