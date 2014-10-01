FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Manulife Asset Management names Megan Greene chief economist
October 1, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Manulife Asset Management names Megan Greene chief economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Manulife Asset Management, the global asset management arm of Manulife Financial Corp, said it appointed Megan E. Greene managing director and chief economist.

Greene will be based in Manulife Asset Management’s Boston office and will report to Robert Boyda, senior managing director and co-head of global asset allocation, the asset manager said.

She will be responsible for forecasting global macro-economic and financial trends and analyzing potential opportunities and impacts to support the firm’s investment teams around the world.

Greene has previously worked at Roubini Global Economics LLC and Economist Intelligence Unit. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)

