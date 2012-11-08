FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manulife loss narrows on strong investment portfolio
November 8, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Manulife loss narrows on strong investment portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp’s quarterly loss narrowed as a stronger performance in its investment portfolio offset a C$1 billion charge related to a shift in actuarial assumptions.

Canada’s largest life insurer reported a net loss of C$227 million ($228 million), or 14 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$1.28 billion, or 73 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net loss of 31 Canadian cents per share. Excluding items, the market had expected a profit of 32 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

