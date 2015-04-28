FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manz launches capital increase to fund acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
April 28, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

Manz launches capital increase to fund acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 28 (Reuters) - German engineering group Manz said on Tuesday it would issue 492,805 new shares, equivalent to 10 percent of existing share capital, in an accelerated bookbuilding to raise funds to further finance growth.

In addition, up to 100,000 shares from the holdings of the principal shareholder and Chief Executive Dieter Manz will be offered, the group said in a statement.

“Manz AG currently examines possible options to further strengthen its technology portfolio by potential acquisitions,” Man said.

The placement is to start on Tuesday and is expected to be completed Wednesday, it said.

Bankhaus Lampe will act as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the capital hike, and equinet Bank will be Co-Lead Manager, it said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.