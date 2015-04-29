FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manz raises 41.9 mln euros for acquisitions in capital hike
April 29, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Manz raises 41.9 mln euros for acquisitions in capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - German engineering group Manz raised about 41.9 million euros ($46 million) for acquisitions in an overnight capital increase, the group said on Wednesday.

It placed 492,805 new shares, equal to 10 percent of its equity capital, for 85 euros apiece, plus an additional 100,000 shares from the holdings of the principal shareholder and Chief Executive Dieter Manz.

Manz said it was currently looking at possible options to strengthen its technology portfolio through acquisitions.

Bankhaus Lampe was Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the capital hike, and Equinet Bank was Co-Lead Manager.

$1 = 0.9105 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

