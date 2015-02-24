FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manz posts 2014 operating loss on solar amortisation
February 24, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

Manz posts 2014 operating loss on solar amortisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - German engineering group Manz AG slumped to an operating loss last year as it amortised development costs at its solar business, it said on Tuesday, adding it expected to return to profit this year.

The 2014 loss before interest and tax (EBIT) came to 32.8 million euros ($37.2 million), compared with a year-earlier profit of 3.1 million, weighed down by the unscheduled amortisation of 22.5 million euros.

Its shares were down 3.5 percent in pre-market trade at brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

$1 = 0.8827 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

