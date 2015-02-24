FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Manz eyes profit in 2015 after solar writedowns
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Manz eyes profit in 2015 after solar writedowns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* EBIT loss of 32.8 mln eur in 2014 vs 3.1 mln profit yr-earlier

* Aims to return to positive EBIT this year

* Shares trade up 1 pct (Recasts, updates shares, bullets)

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - German engineering group Manz AG said it would return to profit in 2015 after writedowns on its solar business pushed the company to a loss last year.

The company reported a loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of 32.8 million euros ($37.2 million) in 2014, compared with a year-earlier profit of 3.1 million, burdened by the unscheduled amortisation of 22.5 million euros in Manz’s solar segment.

Manz, which produces and sells machines to make solar panels, smartphone displays and batteries, said on Tuesday it expected to return to positive EBIT this year, adding that sales would increase to 320-340 million euros.

The company has been hit by falling demand for solar panels in Europe, where governments have pared back crucial support payment schemes still needed to make the technology competitive.

Solar panel installations in Germany fell by 42.4 percent last year to 1.9 gigawatts (GW), data from the country’s energy regulator showed earlier this month.

Shares in Manz traded up 1 percent at 0829 GMT, slightly outperforming a 0.6-percent stronger TecDAX.

Manz said its 2014 results were also burdened by a writedown of 2.5 million euros in net receivables as a result of the insolvency of GT Advanced Technologies, a supplier of sapphire glass to Apple.

$1 = 0.8827 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and Georgina Prodhan

