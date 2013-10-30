FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Mapfre says 9-month net profit up 4.3 pct
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2013 / 1:17 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Mapfre says 9-month net profit up 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre on Wednesday posted a 4.3 percent rise in net profit in the first nine months of the year to 684 million euros ($941.8 million), buoyed by its overseas businesses such as Latin America.

Mapfre said total revenues rose by 0.3 percent compared to the same period a year ago to 19.5 billion euros, though premium income fell slightly by 0.1 percent.

Mapfre has said it expects to finish 2013 with more than 26 billion euros in revenues, up from just over 25.3 billion euros in 2012. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.