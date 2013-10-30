Spain's Mapfre says 9-month net profit up 4.3 pct

MADRID, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre on Wednesday posted a 4.3 percent rise in net profit in the first nine months of the year to 684 million euros ($941.8 million), buoyed by its overseas businesses such as Latin America.

Mapfre said total revenues rose by 0.3 percent compared to the same period a year ago to 19.5 billion euros, though premium income fell slightly by 0.1 percent.

Mapfre has said it expects to finish 2013 with more than 26 billion euros in revenues, up from just over 25.3 billion euros in 2012. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)