Spain's Mapfre profit falls 12.5 percent on one-offs
May 9, 2012 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

Spain's Mapfre profit falls 12.5 percent on one-offs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 9 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre posted a 12.5 percent decline in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 271 million euros ($352 million) from a year ago, citing the absence of one-time items and lower capital gains.

Mapfre’s total revenues rose 11.5 percent to 6.8 billion euros in the first quarter, while premium revenues grew 15.1 percent to 5.9 billion, driven by growth in its home, life and automobile insurance, particularly abroad. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
