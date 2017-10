MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre reported on Thursday a 20 percent drop in its net profit for the first half of the year from a year earlier, to 434.2 million euros ($526.41 million).

It said it booked provisions of 120 million euros to cover a losses in the value of its stake in state-rescued bank Bankia , which requested a 23.5 billion euros cash injection in May. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)