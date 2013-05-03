FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Mapfre says quarterly revenue rises 1.6 percent
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 3, 2013 / 10:07 AM / 4 years ago

Spain's Mapfre says quarterly revenue rises 1.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 3 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre posted a 1.6 percent rise in total revenues to 6.9 billion euros ($9 billion) in the first quarter of 2013, as strong overseas businesses including in Brazil offset woes at home.

Mapfre said on Friday that net profit dropped 2.6 percent in the quarter, compared with a year ago, to 264 million euros. A troubled domestic economy weighed on its business, where revenues faltered, but they grew over 6 percent in its international division.

Mapfre said it made 54 of profits overseas. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.