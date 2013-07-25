FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish insurer Mapfre posts H1 profit up 5 pct
July 25, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish insurer Mapfre posts H1 profit up 5 pct

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre on Thursday posted a 5 percent rise in net profit in the first half of the year to 456 million euros ($604 million), bouyed by its overseas businesses such as Latin America.

Mapfre said revenues had also risen 5 percent to 13.7 billion euros compared to the same period a year ago, as premium income grew.

Mapfre has said it expects to finish 2013 with more than 26 billion euros in revenues, up from just over 25.3 billion euros in 2012. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

