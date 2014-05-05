FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Mapfre says Q1 profit fell 17 pct
Sections
Featured
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Mapfre says Q1 profit fell 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 5 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre on Monday posted a first quarter net profit of 219 million euros ($304 million), down 17 percent on a year ago when it was boosted by one-off gains.

The company said insurance premium income had grown 1 percent in the period to 5.96 billion euros. Depreciating Latin American currencies hit earnings when converted into euros, Mapfre said, adding premium income would have grown 10 percent without this effect.

Mapfre said it was seeing signs of improvement in its Spanish division, which makes up 43 percent of its profit, as as economic recovery gathered pace. Premium income there grew 7.2 percent to 2.6 billion euros.

$1 = 0.7212 euros Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.