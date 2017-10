MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre reported on Wednesday a 31 percent drop in full-year profit to 665.7 million euros ($900.6 million), owing to provisions and a faltering domestic market.

Mapfre’s revenues rose 7.5 percent to 25.3 billion euros in 2012, lifted by overseas business particularly in Brazil and the United States. ($1 = 0.7392 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Paul Day)