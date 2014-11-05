FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Mapfre pretax profit rises 13 percent to September y/y
November 5, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Mapfre pretax profit rises 13 percent to September y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spanish insurer Mapfre said on Wednesday its pre-tax profit had risen 13 percent in the first nine months from a year ago to 1.45 billion euros ($1.82 billion), helped by growth in its international business and in health and life premiums.

Mapfre said premium income rose 1.8 percent from a year ago in the January-September period, at 16.9 billion euros, with 70 percent of total premiums from its dealing outside of Spain.

1 US dollar = 0.7985 euro Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Writing by Paul Day

