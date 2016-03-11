FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Mapfre sees revenues of 31 billion euros in 2018
March 11, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

Spain's Mapfre sees revenues of 31 billion euros in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 11 (Reuters) - Spanish insurance company Mapfre said on Friday it expected its revenues to reach 31 billion euros ($34 billion) by 2018 as part of its new 2016-2018 strategy plan.

Mapfre also said it expected to make a dividend payment of between 50 and 65 percent of net profit in the period and saw return on equity (ROE) of at least 11 percent on average.

The company said it is targeting cost savings of at least 150 million euros to 2018. ($1 = 0.8996 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz, Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

