FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Maple Energy shares lose a third on Lima bourse after default
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Maple Energy shares lose a third on Lima bourse after default

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Udpates share decline, adds context, details)

By Ursula Scollo

LIMA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Maple Energy Plc dropped 33.33 percent on the Lima bourse on Friday after its Peruvian units defaulted on payments to creditors.

Maple Energy shares traded in Lima at $0.012 on Friday at 12:30(17:30 GMT).

The company said in a statement on Thursday that its ethanol and biofuels businesses had received a notice of event of default from its creditors.

The company, which has assets and operations in Peru, had been seeking to sell its local units. A deal with Peru’s biggest construction firm fell apart last month.

Maple Energry reported a net loss of $20.5 million in the first half of 2014.

Maple Energy produces and explores natural gas and oil and is developing an ethanol and biomass project in Peru. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.