FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Food's loss narrows
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 10:40 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Food's loss narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

July 30 (Reuters) - Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a smaller loss due to a steep fall in restructuring costs as the company’s multi-year program to upgrade its meat operations nears completion.

Restructuring costs fell about 64 percent to C$7.3 million ($5.6 million) in the second quarter ended June 30, the company said on Thursday.

Maple Leaf Foods, one of Canada’s biggest pork processors, rolled out a program in 2010 to boost earnings by shutting some plants and modernizing others.

The company, which has processing plants and distribution centers across Canada, said it closed the last of its remaining legacy facilities in the quarter.

Maple Leaf Foods’ net loss from continuing operations narrowed to C$7.5 million ($5.8 million), or 5 Canadian cents per share, from C$39.5 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 13 Canadian cents per share.

Sales fell 1.3 percent to C$820.8 million.

Sales in the Meat Products Group, which includes products sold under brands such as Maple Leaf, Schneiders, fell 1 percent to C$817.2 million.

The business, the majority contributor to total sales, was hurt by lower prices for fresh pork, the company said.

Up to Thursday’s close of C$23.69, shares of the Toronto-based company had gained about 22 percent this year.

$1 = C$1.30 Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.