Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods swings to profit
October 29, 2015 / 11:45 AM / in 2 years

Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods swings to profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc swung to a profit in the third quarter as the company nears the end of its restructuring plan.

The company’s net earnings was C$18.7 million ($14.15 million), or 13 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with net loss of C$26.8 million, or 19 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell slightly to C$818.8 million from C$820.1 million. ($1 = 1.3219 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

