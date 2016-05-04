FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Maple Leaf Foods reports first-quarter profit
May 4, 2016

Canada's Maple Leaf Foods reports first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a first-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by higher earnings in its meat products business.

The company’s net earnings were C$42.3 million ($33.2 million), or 31 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$2.9 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 2.1 percent to C$796.9 million. ($1 = 1.27 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

