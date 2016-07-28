Canada's Maple Leaf Foods posts quarterly profit

July 28 (Reuters) - Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by higher earnings in its meat products business.

The company reported net earnings of C$31.4 million ($23.9 million), or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of C$7.5 million, or 5 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Maple Leaf, which is one of Canada's biggest pork processors, said total sales rose 4.1 percent to C$854.6 million. ($1 = 1.3158 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)