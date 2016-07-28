UPDATE 1-Canada's Maple Leaf Foods profit beats estimates

(Adds details, background)

July 28 (Reuters) - Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods reported a quarterly profit that squeezed past estimates as lower operating costs and increased pricing more than offset a fall in volumes in its meat products business.

The company, whose brands include Schneiders and namesake Maple Leaf, recently completed a program started in 2010 to boost earnings by shutting some plants and modernizing others.

Adjusted operating earnings for the meat products segment rose to C$62.9 million ($47.8 million) in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$17.7 million a year earlier.

The company, which is one of Canada's biggest pork processors, reported net earnings of C$31.4 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$7.5 million, or 5 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf earned 32 Canadian cents per share, 1 Canadian cent above analysts' average estimate.

Maple Leaf, whose agribusiness unit supplies livestock to the meat products group, said total sales rose 4.1 percent to C$854.6 million.

