February 22, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 6 months ago

CORRECTED-Canada's Maple Leaf Foods quarterly profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to "fell" from "rose" in paragraph 3)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Canadian meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled as margins in its prepared meats business improved.

Net earnings rose to C$76.2 million ($57.90 million), or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$33.3 million, or 24 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Maple Leaf's total sales fell to C$828.2 million from C$873.1 million. ($1 = C$1.3161) (Reporting by Komal Khettry in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

