Maple Leaf Foods posts loss from continuing operations
October 30, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

Maple Leaf Foods posts loss from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods reported a third-quarter loss and a drop in revenue, hurt mainly by weakness in its meats business.

The company, one of Canada’s biggest pork processors and bakers, said revenue slipped 2.5 percent to C$1.15 billion ($1.10 billion).

Maple Leaf’s loss from continuing operations was 2 Canadian cents per share. By the same measure, the company earned C$11.4 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted loss per share was 1 Canadian cent per share, compared with a profit of 13 Canadian cents per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
