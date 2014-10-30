FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maple Leaf Foods quarterly loss widens
October 30, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Maple Leaf Foods quarterly loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a slightly bigger quarterly loss on higher charges related to modernizing some of its meat plants.

The company reported a wider net loss from continuing operations of C$26.7, or 19 Canadian cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with C$24.5, or 18 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Maple Leaf Foods, which is one of Canada’s biggest pork processors, said total sales rose 8.2 percent to C$820 million.

Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa Sherin Morera

