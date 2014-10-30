FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf quarterly loss widens on restructuring costs
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf quarterly loss widens on restructuring costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds more details, share close)

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a slightly bigger quarterly loss on higher charges related to modernizing some of its meat plants.

Costs at its prepared meat business, which contributes more than 90 percent to the company’s total revenue, rose by C$14.6 million ($13.06 million ) to C$25.2 million during the third quarter.

Maple Leaf, whose brands include Schneiders meat, is upgrading its meat operations, while shutting some plants, as it seeks to boost profit and better compete with U.S. rivals.

As part of its plan to focus on its meat operations, Maple Leaf, in May, had sold its bakery business -- Canada Bread Co -- to Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of C$26.7 million,($23.88 million) or 19 Canadian cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with C$24.5 million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, its quarterly loss narrowed to 13 Canadian cents per share, from 19 Canadian cents per share.

Maple Leaf Foods, which is one of Canada’s biggest pork processors, said total sales rose 8.2 percent to C$820 million as it sold more fresh pork in the quarter, and raised prices of its meat products.

Shares of the Toronto, Ontario-based company closed at C$20.14 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. ($1 = 1.1181 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Tresa Sherin Morera)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.