Maple Leaf Foods profit falls on higher costs
February 28, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 6 years ago

Maple Leaf Foods profit falls on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO Feb 28 (Reuters) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported lower earnings on Tuesday as high costs hurt the profitability of its prepared meats and baked goods business.

Net earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31 were C$9.2 million ($9.2 million), or 6 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$30.6 million, or 21 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Adjusted for the impact of restructuring, earnings per share fell to 21 Canadian cents a share, from 27 Canadian cents.

Sales rose 3 percent to C$1.25 billion.

