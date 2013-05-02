FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf loss widens on lower meat sales
May 2, 2013 / 12:50 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Maple Leaf loss widens on lower meat sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt in part by lower meat sales.

The company is carrying out a multi-year program of closing older processing plants and modernizing others, as it seeks to boost profit and better compete with U.S. rivals.

Sales for the company’s protein group, which includes the meat products and agribusiness groups, fell about 6 percent to C$744.4 million ($738.38 million) in the first quarter.

Total sales decreased 4 percent to C$1.11 billion.

The company’s net loss widened to C$14.7 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter from C$5.8 million, or 4 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 6 Canadian cents per share, compared with adjusted earnings of 6 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

Maple Leaf shares closed at C$13.35 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

