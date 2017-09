(Corrects headline to say Debbie Simpson named CFO, not CEO and Gary Maksymetz named COO, not CFO)

March 27 (Reuters) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc : * To streamline organization following sale of bakery business * Says Gary Maksymetz will succeed Richard Lan as chief operating officer * Says Debbie Simpson will succeed Michael Vels as chief financial officer * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage