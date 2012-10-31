FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maple Leaf Foods profit falls 24 percent
October 31, 2012

Maple Leaf Foods profit falls 24 percent

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods reported a 24 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, under pressure from weak consumer bread demand and a slumping pork market.

Net earnings for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to C$32.6 million ($32.6 million), or 22 Canadian cents per share, from C$43 million, or 29 Canadian cents, a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were 29 Canadian cents, compared to analyst expectations of 31 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

