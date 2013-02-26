CORRECTED-Maple Leaf Foods profit jumps on lower costs

(Corrects second paragraph to show net earnings per share at 39 Canadian cents, not 38 Canadian cents)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc, one of Canada’s biggest bakers and meat processors, reported a jump in quarterly profit on lower costs.

The company’s net earnings rose to C$56.8 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter from C$9.2 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company, known for its Maple Leaf branded meats and Dempster’s bread, said sales fell 3 percent to C$1.2 billion. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)