FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Maple Leaf Foods profit jumps on lower costs
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Maple Leaf Foods profit jumps on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show net earnings per share at 39 Canadian cents, not 38 Canadian cents)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Maple Leaf Foods Inc, one of Canada’s biggest bakers and meat processors, reported a jump in quarterly profit on lower costs.

The company’s net earnings rose to C$56.8 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter from C$9.2 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Toronto-based company, known for its Maple Leaf branded meats and Dempster’s bread, said sales fell 3 percent to C$1.2 billion. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.