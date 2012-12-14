FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mapletree hires banks for $1 bln Singapore IPO-IFR
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Mapletree hires banks for $1 bln Singapore IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, a firm owned by state investor Temasek, has hired major investment banks to manage an initial public offering next year of a real estate investment trust that would have only Chinese assets and raise $1 billion, IFR reported.

Mapletree hired Citigroup, DBS, Goldman Sachs and HSBC to advise on the deal that will come to the market in the first half of next year, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication reported.

The REIT will contain office and retail properties in China and will be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Mapletree owns and manages S$20 billion ($16.3 billion) of office, logistics, industrial, residential, retail and mixed-use properties across Asia as of March 2012 including VivoCity which is Singapore’s biggest shopping mall, the investor says on its website.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.