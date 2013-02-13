FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mapletree to start book for $1.3 bln China REIT on Mon-IFR
#Financials
February 13, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 5 years ago

Mapletree to start book for $1.3 bln China REIT on Mon-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust is on track to start bookbuilding for its planned $1.3 billion Singapore real estate investment trust (REIT) IPO on Feb 18, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The offering should be Singapore’s largest ever REIT IPO and this year’s biggest equity offering in Southeast Asia so far.

Cornerstone investors are expected to take up around half the deal size, IFR reported, saying the trust will offer a yield of above 5 percent.

Bookbuilding for the deal will run from Feb 18 to 26.

Citigroup, DBS, Goldman Sachs and HSBC are handling the deal. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
