FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Temasek-backed Mapletree prices Singapore IPO at top, raising $1.3 bln-source
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 26, 2013 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Temasek-backed Mapletree prices Singapore IPO at top, raising $1.3 bln-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A real estate investment trust backed by Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd has priced its Singapore IPO at S$0.93 each, the top of the indicative range, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The IPO would raise about $1.3 billion, in the city-state’s biggest REIT offering.

Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust, with retail developments in mainland China and in Festival Walk, an up-market shopping center in Hong Kong’s Kowloon district, had offered units in the trust in S$0.88 to S$0.93 range.

The source was not authorised to speak to media ahead of the official pricing announcement.

Reporting by Kevin Lim and Denny Thomas; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.