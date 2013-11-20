FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Big-data firm MapR appoints first CFO, eyes IPO
November 20, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Big-data firm MapR appoints first CFO, eyes IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - MapR, which sells software for analyzing big data, named Dan Alter as its first chief financial officer as it prepares for a possible initial public offering.

Alter helped to take Ikanos Communications Inc and Silicon Image Inc public as CFO.

John Schroeder, co-founder and chief executive of MapR, said the company - whose customers include Cisco Systems Inc and comScore Inc - would consider an IPO.

“We are preparing the company for that,” he told Reuters. “That’s something we would entertain over the next couple of years.”

