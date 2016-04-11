Marathon Oil to sell $950 mln of non-core assets

April 11 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corporation said on Monday it had agreed to sell certain non-core assets for $950 million, bringing its total sales through divestitures to about $1.3 billion since last August.

The oil and natural gas producer said it will divest all of its Wyoming upstream and midstream assets for $870 million, excluding closing adjustments.

Marathon said it will also sell its 10 percent working interest in the Shenandoah discovery in the Gulf of Mexico, operated natural gas assets in the Piceance basin in Colorado, and certain undeveloped acreage in West Texas for a total of about $80 million.

Chief Executive Lee Tillman said the company had surpassed its targeted range of $750 million to $1 billion in non-core asset sales. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)