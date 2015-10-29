FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Oil slashes dividend to save cash amid oil slump
October 29, 2015 / 11:57 AM / in 2 years

Marathon Oil slashes dividend to save cash amid oil slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Oil producer Marathon Oil Corp said it is cutting its quarterly dividend to 5 cents per share from 21 cents, to shore up finances amid a prolonged crude price slump.

The dividend cut is expected to increase annual free cash flow by more than $425 million, Marathon Oil said on Thursday.

The company is also planning to divest at least $500 million of non-core assets.

Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, said in July it will suspend dividend payments to save up to $240 million a year. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

