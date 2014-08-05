CORRECTED-Marathon Oil profit rises 26 percent

(Corrects dateline to Aug 4)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp on Monday reported a 26 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by a growth in North American shale production and higher prices.

The Houston company had a second-quarter profit of $540 million, or 80 cents per share, compared with $426 million, or 60 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

Total oil and gas sales volumes, excluding Libya, averaged 394,000 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed), up from 361,000 net boed last year. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)