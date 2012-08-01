FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon to reduce rig count in shale oil prospects
August 1, 2012

Marathon to reduce rig count in shale oil prospects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil said on Wednesday that it would cut back the number of rigs drilling in North Dakota’s Bakken shale, the Anadarko Woodford in Oklahoma and the Eagle Ford in south Texas after reporting higher production in the unconventional shale prospects.

The company will reduce the rig count in the Bakken and Anadarko for the rest of 2012 and possibly into 2013, it said in its second-quarter earnings report.

Still, Marathon also expects to reach planned production rates in the Eagle Ford in southern Texas due to efficiency gains. Despite the rig count reductions, the company expects to increase its oil and gas production by 5 percent in 2012 from a year earlier.

