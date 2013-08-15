FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Oil evacuating personnel from Gulf of Mexico platform
#Energy
August 15, 2013

Marathon Oil evacuating personnel from Gulf of Mexico platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp said on Thursday it was evacuating non-essential personnel from the Ewing Bank platform in the Gulf of Mexico, in preparations for an expected tropical storm.

The company said production has not been affected.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin that the weather disturbance in the extreme northwestern Caribbean Sea has a 50 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours.

Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar and Arpan Varghese in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

