Marathon Petroleum products exports hit 245K bpd record-CEO
October 31, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

Marathon Petroleum products exports hit 245K bpd record-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp’s refined product exports reached a record 245,000 barrels per day in the third quarter, up from 124,000 bpd in the same period last year, Chief Executive Gary Heminger told analysts on Thursday.

Executives also said the company’s 78,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Canton, Ohio, is receiving 10,000 barrels per day in condensate from Ohio’s Utica shale play.

Marathon’s 233,000 bpd Catlettsburg, Kentucky, refinery also has received its first barge shipment of Utica condensate, executives said during the company’s third-quarter earnings conference call.

