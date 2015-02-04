FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Marathon defers decision on Garyville, La. refinery oil upgrader
#Market News
February 4, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Marathon defers decision on Garyville, La. refinery oil upgrader

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp said it was deferring a final investment decision on its residual oil upgrader expansion (ROUX) project at its 522,000-barrel-per-day Garyville, Louisiana, refinery.

“We believe this project has great potential returns, but we are deferring a final investment decision as we further evaluate the implications of current market conditions on the project,” Chief Executive Officer Gary Heminger said in a statement.

The company on Wednesday announced its capital investment plan of $2.53 billion for 2015, which included $1.28 billion for its refining and marketing segment and $659 million for its pipeline transportation segment.

The refining segment’s capital plan includes about $235 million for midstream investments and about $370 million for refining margin enhancement projects, Marathon said.

The company said it continued to invest in projects to improve the connectivity between its Galveston Bay and Texas City refineries in order to gain additional synergies through the integration of the two Gulf Coast refineries. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

