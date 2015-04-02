BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum says labor deals reached at 3 plants

April 2 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Marathon Petroleum says labor negotiations continue at Galveston Bay refinery

* Marathon Petroleum says has reached tentative labor pacts with union at its refineries in Catlettsburg, KY and Texas City, TX

* Marathon Petroleum says labor pact has been ratified at Canton, Ohio refinery

* Temporary replacement workers have been used at Cattletsburg and Galveston Bay since labor walkouts started Feb. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Erwin Seba)