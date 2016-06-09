Marathon Petroleum, U.S. reach agreement on refinery pollution

WASHINGTON, June 9 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp will spend about $334.6 million on pollution abatement at refineries in five states and pay a $326,500 civil penalty, the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday.

The agencies said Ohio-based subsidiary Marathon Petroleum Co will spend $319 million to install state-of-the-art Flare Gas Recovery Systems and $15.55 million on projects to reduce air pollution at three facilities.

They said the settlement was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit and amends a 2012 consent decree involving the company’s flares. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)