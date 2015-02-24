FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marathon petroleum aims to integrate two Texas refineries -CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Marathon petroleum aims to integrate two Texas refineries -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp is aiming to integrate its Texas refineries as part of a plan to increase diesel fuel output, Chief Executive Gary Heminger told analysts on Tuesday.

The company plans to take its 451,000 barrels per day (bpd) Galveston Bay refinery and its adjacent 84,000 bpd Texas City refinery and “merge them from a process standpoint and build one hydrotreater between the two,” Heminger said during a webcast presentation at the Credit Suisse Energy Summit.

He did not provide specific timing for the hydrotreater project. But Marathon had already disclosed plans to add hydrotreating capacity at Galveston Bay, idle its smallest and oldest gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit, and expand export capabilities.

The company plans to push export capacity to 400,000 bpd by the end of 2015, up from 345,000 bpd last year.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; editing by Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.