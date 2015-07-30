INTERVIEW-Marathon: Alkylation can satisfy higher octane demand

(Adds quotes, background on octane demand)

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists are using more “premium” high-octane gasoline as low oil prices led to cheaper fill-ups at the pump. But even if prices rebound, octane demand will keep growing in the long term as fuel economy standards strengthen, Marathon Petroleum Corp Chief Executive Gary Heminger said on Thursday.

As auto manufacturers build more high-compression engines in anticipation of more stringent U.S. Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards through 2025, more octane will be needed in the domestic gasoline pool to fuel those higher performance vehicles, Heminger said in an interview after the company’s quarterly earnings call.

Butane, a cheap natural gas liquid prevalent in U.S. shale plays, can up refineries’ octane output if fed into alkylation units. Marathon may add alkylation capacity to its refining system to meet future demand, Heminger said.

“We see the demand going beyond just today,” Heminger said. “It’s not a this-year, next-year phenomenon.”

Valero Energy Corp, the largest independent U.S. refiner, also may add a 12,500 barrels per day alkylation unit to its Houston refinery for the same reason.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said sales of premium grade gasoline, about one-tenth of the overall market, rose by 12.6 percent in the first four months of 2015.

High-octane fuel has a greater ability to resist premature detonation, or knocking, as it is compressed into an engine before ignition.

The EIA said this week that U.S. gasoline demand is up 6.2 percent from a year ago, when U.S. crude prices were more than twice Thursday’s settlement of $48.52 per barrel.

“The overall gasoline pool is up, which you need octane for,” Heminger said.

Marathon’s $15.6 billion plan to buy MarkWest Energy Partners LP, the second-largest U.S. natural gas processor and a major player in the Utica and Marcellus shales, will increase the refiner’s handling of butanes and other natural gas liquids, for itself and other refiners.

“We want to be the first choice in service for the producers,” Heminger said.

Butane is not the only option to make high octane gasoline. Refiners can use reformate, a blendstock derived from naphtha, but crude must run through other process units to get it, Heminger said.

Butane produced in the field can just go directly into an alkylation unit and produce octane, giving the refiner a better yield, he added.