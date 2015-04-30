FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marathon Petroleum says to split stock as refining profit surges
April 30, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Marathon Petroleum says to split stock as refining profit surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp. , the fourth-largest U.S. refiner, said on Thursday it would split its stock 2-for-1 in June as cheap domestic crude oils allow refiners to book healthy profits for fuels they make.

The company said its refining and marketing income from operations was $1.32 billion in the first quarter of 2015, up from $362 million in the same period a year ago.

Marathon said the split would come in the form of a stock dividend to be distributed on June 10 to shareholders of record as of May 20.

Its shares last closed at $102.53 each. (Reporting By Terry Wade)

