Refiner Marathon Petroleum's profit jumps more than 40 pct

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp’s quarterly profit rose more than 40 percent, helped by strong demand for refined products and low crude costs.

Net profit attributable to the company rose to $948 million, or $1.76 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $672 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Marathon said the latest quarter included a $144 million pre-tax impairment charge related to the cancellation of a proposed upgrade to its Garyville Louisiana refinery. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)